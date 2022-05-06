May First Friday to bring art, music, openings

Another new business that opened this spring, Sunflower Yoga, 120 S. Center St. in the Heritage Center building, will be open 5-8 p.m. and offer a yin yoga class and open its new garden. Complimentary wine will be served.

Champion City Guide + Supply, 36 C N. Fountain Ave., will have new merchandise in stock and offer complimentary beer samples.

Plenty of art will be on display and for purchase at two locations. The Hatch Artist Studios, 105 N. Center St., will have its 30 artists available for meet-and-greets and to sell their latest offerings, 5-9 p.m., along with live music by Dayton modern folk duo The Nautical Theme, 7-9, and the Thai 1 On food truck will be set up.

The first Makers Market, hosted by Sage & Oak and Sip & Dipity Paint Bar, will debut 5-8 in front of the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117. S. Fountain Ave. It will have 10 local artists set up with items for sale.

Live music will include Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company’s First Friday house band Mother’s Jazz Collective at 7 p.m., while COHatch’s Market Bar will present country singer-songwriter and area native Ryan Mundy, 8-10.

Station 1, 325 N. Fountain Ave., will begin its live outdoor concert season with Naked Karate Girls, a party dance band from Cincinnati, at 8 p.m.

Kelly said to look forward to more variety and surprises at upcoming First Fridays as the summer heats up.

“It’s a really exciting time with new businesses and artists. It’s a great time to shop local and interact and support these businesses,” he said.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/GreaterSpringfieldPartnership/.