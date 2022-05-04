Record number of students set to graduate from Cedarville University this weekend

Cedarville University’s commencement is set for this coming Saturday. The class is made up of 774 undergraduates and 150 graduate students, totaling 924 students, a record number for the university.
Two ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 7, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m., in the Doden Field House. The morning commencement ceremony will grant degrees to undergraduate and graduate students from the schools of allied health, business, education, engineering and computer science, and nursing.
One of the graduating members of the class of 2022 is Logan Cole, a senior information technology major who survived a school shooting in West Liberty in 2017.
Ely Serna, who was 17 on Jan. 20, 2017 when he brought a shotgun to school and opened fire, was sentenced to 23 and a half years in prison, the maximum sentence, in 2019.
Serna shot Cole, who was then a student at West Liberty-Salem, twice in a bathroom, leaving Cole badly injured. Serna also shot at a teacher and into classrooms during the incident.
According to Cedarville, Serna later came back to the bathroom to reload. There, Cole urged him to stop and get help before he killed someone else or himself. Serna eventually surrendered to the authorities.
Cole mostly recovered from his injuries by the end of his high school junior year and had a normal senior year before going to Cedarville for college, though he continues to experience back pain. The lead birdshot still in his body could lead to long-term consequences.
He expects to begin working at his family’s packaging business after graduation and get married this summer.
Cole said that he’s had plenty of opportunities to grow throughout his time at Cedarville.
“I’ve gained friendships and relationships that I expect to last for a really long time, and they’ve provided me with a lot of joy and happiness through the time I was here,” he said.
