Ohio voters to make watershed decision on abortion today

Abortion access is on the ballot today in Ohio as poll booths across the state see motivated voters on both sides of State Issue 1, a constitutional amendment that would give every Ohioan the right to make their own decisions on abortion and other matters of reproductive healthcare.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The amendment needs support from a simple majority of Ohio voters in order to pass.

>> LIVE RESULTS: Click here tonight for frequently updated election results

If it were to pass, the Ohio Constitution would protect abortion access up to fetal viability and provide exceptions thereafter for the life and health of the mother. If Issue 1 were to fail, Ohio could find itself under a blocked-for-now six-week abortion ban, which provides exceptions for the life of the mother but grants no such exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Despite the amendment being relatively short, this November’s Election Day was preceded by months of growing debate over what Issue 1′s actual impact would be, should it pass. While proponents claim that Issue 1 does nothing more than return Ohio to the same de facto rules it was required to operate under while Roe v. Wade was in effect, Issue 1′s biggest opponents have pointed to a general broadness in the amendment and asserted that there will be unintended consequences from its passage.

Here’s what Ohioans are voting on, in full:

A. Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on:

contraception; fertility treatment; continuing one’s own pregnancy; miscarriage care; and abortion.

B. The State shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against either:

An individual’s voluntary exercise of this right or A person or entity that assists an individual exercising this right, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means to advance the individual’s health in accordance with widely accepted and evidence-based standards of care. However, abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability. But in no case may such an abortion be prohibited if in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician it is necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health.

C. As used in this Section:

“Fetal viability” means “the point in a pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician, the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures. This is determined on a case-by-case basis.” “State” includes any governmental entity and any political subdivision.

D. This Section is self-executing.

In particular, opponents have raised concerns about how the amendment would impact Ohio’s law on parental consent that mandates a minor seeking abortion receives permission from at least one parent in order to obtain care and the provisions of the amendment that protect abortion access even after fetal viability, which opponents, like Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, argue goes “too far” for Ohio.

However, Issue 1 supporters have either denied those assertions or argued for more context.

“We can confidently state that Issue 1 was never intended to and will have no impact on Ohio’s parental consent laws,” a group of leaders of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, a group heavily involved in drafting the amendment, wrote in a recent Columbus Dispatch column.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, the group ultimately responsible for drafting the amendment and petitioning it onto the ballot, has argued that provisions protecting abortion access after viability is there only to protect abortions that are medically necessary.

Like all constitutional matters, Issue 1′s full impact will inevitably be decided by the interpretation of the Ohio Supreme Court, including which laws would be negated and what Ohio’s actionable definition of fetal viability would be.