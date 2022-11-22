springfield-news-sun logo
X

16 people indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
9 minutes ago

Sixteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Steven L. Portis, 50, of Springfield: robbery.

Richard C. Rogers, 41, of Springfield: theft.

Henry McWhorter, 45: aggravated possession of drugs.

Trent A. Gilbert Jr., 25, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

ExploreMedical marijuana in Ohio: Bill could add conditions including arthritis and migraines

James J. Fout, 39, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael H. Guzman, 40, of Springfield: three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Michael A. Terrell, 42, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Thurston L. Goodjohn Jr., 39, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, abduction, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, tampering with evidence.

John E. Booth, 49, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Darrell Viers, 53, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

ExploreMan shot by Springfield officer indicted on attempted murder charges

Jennifer N. Green, 50, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Bradley E. Miller, 31, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Tailar N. Day, 21, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, robbery, disrupting public service.

Michael P. Williams, 44, of Springfield: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability.

Jerome C. Wyatt, 37: failure to appear.

Trae E. Moss, 28, of Springfield; obstructing official business.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Lower temps allow Tri-state’s only ski resort, Perfect North Slopes, to...
4
College court reporter program to offer new certificates, software
5
Several Clark, Champaign Thanksgiving events offered this week

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top