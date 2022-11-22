16 people indicted in Clark County

Sixteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Steven L. Portis, 50, of Springfield: robbery.
Richard C. Rogers, 41, of Springfield: theft.
Henry McWhorter, 45: aggravated possession of drugs.
Trent A. Gilbert Jr., 25, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
James J. Fout, 39, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael H. Guzman, 40, of Springfield: three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Michael A. Terrell, 42, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Thurston L. Goodjohn Jr., 39, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, abduction, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, tampering with evidence.
John E. Booth, 49, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Darrell Viers, 53, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Jennifer N. Green, 50, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Bradley E. Miller, 31, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Tailar N. Day, 21, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, robbery, disrupting public service.
Michael P. Williams, 44, of Springfield: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability.
Jerome C. Wyatt, 37: failure to appear.
Trae E. Moss, 28, of Springfield; obstructing official business.
