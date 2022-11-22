16 people indicted in Clark County

James J. Fout, 39, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael H. Guzman, 40, of Springfield: three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Michael A. Terrell, 42, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Thurston L. Goodjohn Jr., 39, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, abduction, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, tampering with evidence.

John E. Booth, 49, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Darrell Viers, 53, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Explore Man shot by Springfield officer indicted on attempted murder charges

Jennifer N. Green, 50, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Bradley E. Miller, 31, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Tailar N. Day, 21, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, robbery, disrupting public service.

Michael P. Williams, 44, of Springfield: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability.

Jerome C. Wyatt, 37: failure to appear.

Trae E. Moss, 28, of Springfield; obstructing official business.