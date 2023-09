A man was taken to the hospital after an altercation reportedly ended in a stabbing Tuesday evening in Springfield.

According to Springfield police, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Linden Avenue at around 10:22 p.m.

Police said that there was reportedly an altercation between two men and one stabbed the other in the side.

The person who was stabbed was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.