Man shot in head in Springfield last week died on Christmas Eve

The shooting happened about 4:35 p.m. Dec. 21 and prompted a heavy police presence on Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs Street. At least nine Springfield police cruisers were on the scene at one point, and Euclid Avenue was blocked to traffic in the 600 block of the street.

“Send a squad quickly, shot in the head,” the 911 caller said to dispatchers.

According to the 911 caller, the man was shot in the head by someone else, but Ellington was on the curb and still breathing. In the background of the call, at least one person could be heard screaming.

Ellington was found on the sidewalk, Springfield Police Sgt. Jacob Eggers said at the scene. He was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

According to scanner traffic, a suspect wearing an orange or red jumpsuit fled the area in a white Jeep.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available Thursday.