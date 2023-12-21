Man reportedly shot in head in Springfield

CareFlight transported a man shot in the head in Springfield on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency radio traffic.
There was a heavy police presence on Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs about 5 p.m. Nine Springfield Police Division cruisers were on the scene, and Euclid Avenue was blocked to traffic in the 600 block of the street.
The victim was found on the sidewalk, Springfield Police Sgt. Jacob Eggers said. He was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, and his condition is unknown.
According to scanner traffic, a suspect wearing an orange or red jumpsuit fled the area in a white Jeep.
The investigation is ongoing.
