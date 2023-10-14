BreakingNews
Man in custody after firing several rounds in Springfield auto parts store

33 minutes ago
A man has been taken into custody after he fired several shots inside a Springfield auto parts store and barricaded himself inside.

According to Springfield police, officers responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1707 E. Main Street at 9:07 p.m.

Police said that the man walked into the store, fired off several rounds, and then after everyone left the store, barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT crew as well as negotiators responded to the scene, and the man was later taken into custody and transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

There were no injuries during the incident, police said.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

