Man in custody after firing several rounds in Springfield auto parts store

A man has been taken into custody after he fired several shots inside a Springfield auto parts store and barricaded himself inside.

According to Springfield police, officers responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1707 E. Main Street at 9:07 p.m.

Police said that the man walked into the store, fired off several rounds, and then after everyone left the store, barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT crew as well as negotiators responded to the scene, and the man was later taken into custody and transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

There were no injuries during the incident, police said.