springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man hospitalized after reported shooting at Springfield apartment complex

ajc.com

News
By Daniel Susco
23 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting reported in a Springfield apartment complex late Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Division, emergency crews responded at 10:40 p.m. to the Delta Apartments on Delta Road in Springfield after a report of shots fired.

ExploreMan arrested at The Greene accused of assaulting MSNBC reporter during live Ida coverage

Crews found a man who had been shot, who was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The man was later flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee holding online real estate auction for Rockway school
2
Butler County woman testifies controversial drug helped husband in...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Student to debut zero waste store during Springfield’s First Friday
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top