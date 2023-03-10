BreakingNews
Man flown to Dayton hospital after being shot in Springfield
Man flown to Dayton hospital after being shot in Springfield

News
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Springfield.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Middle Street after a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Springfield police report.

The man was located near the door of a house and had a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

There is no suspect information, and no charges have been filed at the time, according to the report.

No other details were immediately available.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

