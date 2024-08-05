Man arrested in church, business break-ins; police seek help in other crimes

BreakingNews
33 minutes ago
Springfield Police arrested a man last month suspected of a series of break-ins at several small businesses and local churches, the agency announced Monday.

Luis Miguel Peña Guardado, 20, was arrested July 17 and indicted July 29 on fifth-degree felony breaking-and-entering charges, according to court records.

According to a police statement, Guardado is suspected of breaking-and-entering at St. Theresa Church, Broadus Methodist Church, Professional Immigration Tax Service, Miss Bee’s HIVE Human Innovative Values Enabled, Fourman Insurance and Rose City Salon.

Guardado is currently in custody.

Springfield Police are investigating additional break-ins at small businesses, according to the department. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 937-324-7685.

