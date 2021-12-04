Man, 49, charged with pandering obscenity involving minor

A Springfield man was given a $7,500 bond for charges related to pandering sexual material and obscenity.
Floyd Jordan Jr., 49, was arraigned in the Clark County Municipal Court on pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, according to court records. He was given a no-contact order with the victim and appointed a public defender.
Jordan remains in the Clark County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
While investigating the sex offense, officers found that Jordan “did solicit and possess a video of mentally impaired juvenile female,” according to affidavit filed in the case. The juvenile is known to Jordan.
The juvenile’s mother, as well as her online school, allowed police to search her cellphone, which was assigned to her by her school. After going through the phone, officers found numerous texts and videos between Jordan and the juvenile with details of a “graphic inappropriate relationship.”
Jordan was then charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both felonies of the fourth degree, the affidavit stated. There may possibly be more changes throughout the ongoing investigation.
