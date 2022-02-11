Mad River Twp. police levy renewal slated for May ballot

Voters will decide on the renewal of a 0.8-mill police levy in Mad River Twp this spring.
The five-year levy will cover costs associated with the transportation, communication and pay of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned full-time to the township if passed, said Todd Pettit, president of the Mad River Twp. trustees.
Only voters living in Mad River Twp. who reside outside the village of Enon will decide on the levy renewal, Pettit said.
The Mad River Twp. levy will cost about $28 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to information from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It’s expected to generate $157,000 annually if passed.
Voters first passed the levy in 2017.
“Having a deputy, a police presence in the township is huge,” Pettit said.
The primary election is slated for May 3 in Ohio.
