Lunch on the Lawn series begins Friday in Springfield

Springfield Symphony executive director Lou Ross tried to do Lunch on the Lawn a year ago but limitations on the number of people who could gather frustrated those plans. The wait will be worth it with these family-friendly shows according to Ross.

“It’s good to be back to normal to put on concerts at this beautiful sight,” he said.

A mix of programs will make up the schedule. Friday will start with Champion City Trio with familiar Springfield musicians Dean Simms, Par Tolliver and Annette Turner. All three sing and harmonize and will present a show with a lot of musical variety, said Ross.

Aug. 6 will bring Good Vibes, another group with Springfield roots that Ross describes as a sort of house band for the series.

Playing off a successful past program at the Clark County Public Library, the family audience will be the target of SSO Tunes-n-Tales on Aug. 13. Symphony musicians will create animal sounds with their instruments and the museum will have kids’ activities tying into the book “Maestro Stu Saves the Zoo.”

“I was surprised the last time we did this. I thought the kids would be more interested in the activities but they were really interested in the music,” Ross said.

The series closes Aug. 20 with the Symphony’s Brass Quintet featuring trumpet, trombone, horn and tuba doing traditional and pop tunes.

“We’re very proud of our brass section,” said Ross.

He likes the diversity of the crowds the shows draw, from people on their lunch hours off work to residents of senior centers and families, and reminded everyone is invited.

One big change from previous years audiences should note: Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or seating as none will be provided on-sight. A local youth group had previously helped set up chairs from the museum but wasn’t able to help this year, but Ross said that will return in 2022.

Seating positions will be on a first-come, first-served basis and a tent will be set up or people can sit in the lawn area.

Organizers suggest those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a mask or stay away if experiencing symptoms.

As a bonus, anyone attending Lunch on the Lawn concerts is invited to visit the Museum of Art for free after the shows.

Ross also acknowledged partners Home City Tent, McGregor Brothers Holding LLC and Sheehan Brothers Vending for getting the series back on track.

“It’s nice to once again be in this beautiful setting to hear beautiful music on summer days,” he said.

For more information, go to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s website or Facebook pages.

HOW TO GO

What: Lunch on the Lawn

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30, Aug. 6, 13 and 20

Admission: Free

More info: springfieldsym.org