Springfield woman indicted, accused of withdrawing money from missing man’s account

“Throughout the investigation, (detective) was able to determine that after the time of Sisler’s disappearance his Security National Bank debit card was being used by a masked suspect,” the affidavit said.

Through surveillance video, the detective was able to determine a similar build, eye color and eye shape as a person the detective had interviewed earlier who was the last known person to live with Sisler, the affidavit said.

“Due to the suspicious activity with Sisler’s phone records and banking information (detective) obtained a warrant for cellular device information belonging to Ms. Jodie Carol Thomas,” the affidavit said. “GPS location information showed her in the area of 1850 S. Limestone St. (PNC Bank ATM) at 0017 hours on Feb. 1, during the time of the withdraw of $400. The money was accessed using Sisler’s PIN.”

Thomas was located and arrested on March 11. The next court date in Thomas’s case has not yet been announced.

Sisler is still missing, according to Springfield police. Anyone who has information regarding his disappearance is encouraged to call 937-324-7716.