Looking back in Springfield: Link’s Grocery

Joseph A. Link Sr. came to the United States from Germany in 1868 and moved to Springfield in the early 1870s.

He taught at St. Bernard’s School before opening a bakery and grocery near St. Bernard’s at 966 Lagonda Ave. in the 1880s.

>> RELATED: Looking back: A driving force behind newspapers in the city

Joseph died in the early 1900s, but the family grocery continued through 1925.

This photo from the around 1915 shows three of Joseph’s children: bookkeeper Clara (Link) Hellmuth (third from left), store manager Anna (Link) Kehoe (far right) next to owner Lewis Link before he left the grocery to join Joseph Link’s Sons Real Estate (later Link & Link, today Link-Hellmuth).

>> RELATED: Looking back: The packed Motor Truck Drive Away Company holiday banquet