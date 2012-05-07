License plate reader leads to quick arrest

The deputy was able to pull in behind Vukovic and take him into custody. From the time the call came in to the time Vukovic was arrested was about four minutes, Sheriff Gene Kelly said.

This is an example of how new technology is helping law enforcement catch suspects faster, Kelly said.

“We have four license plate readers,” he said. “This shows value.”

Vukovic also was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He was taken to the Clark County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges this morning, according to court records.