License plate reader leads to quick arrest

NEW CARLISLE — A new license plate reader helped deputies arrest a burglary suspect within minutes of the crime being reported.
Kyle Vukovic, 23, of New Carlisle, was arrested Tuesday on charges of burglary.
Deputies alleged he was found inside a home at 313 Rawson Drive in New Carlisle searching through prescription drugs. He then fled in a vehicle parked outside, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Bethel Twp. deputy, whose vehicle is equipped with an Automated License Plate Reader, input the vehicle’s information as he headed to the area.
While passing the Security National Bank on Main Street, the reader indicated the suspect’s car was pulling into the rear of the bank, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy was able to pull in behind Vukovic and take him into custody. From the time the call came in to the time Vukovic was arrested was about four minutes, Sheriff Gene Kelly said.
This is an example of how new technology is helping law enforcement catch suspects faster, Kelly said.
“We have four license plate readers,” he said. “This shows value.”
Vukovic also was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He was taken to the Clark County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges this morning, according to court records.
