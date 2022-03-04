Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Learn how to quit smoking for free at Springfield event

Marcy Ivory, Community Mercy Reach Tobacco Education Coordinator. FILE

caption arrowCaption
Marcy Ivory, Community Mercy Reach Tobacco Education Coordinator. FILE

News
By Brooke Spurlock
10 minutes ago

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting this month.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III and are limited to six people for group interaction and COVID-19 safety, according to a release from Mercy Health.

Participants will receive nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges that are provided at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

Participants will develop a personalized quit plan that addresses triggers and how to remove temptations, overcome barriers, change negative habits and develop new skills; discuss addition, brain chemistry, tobacco toxins, consequences of tobacco use and how to prevent relapse; explore the signs of recovery and healing, the physical benefits of quitting smoking, weight management, healthy eating, exercise, if a cardiopulmonary wellness and rehabilitation program can help improve participants’ quality of life, and assistance with smokeless tobacco and vaping.

ExploreClark State faculty, staff honored, awarded at 60th annual Charter Night

The classes will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays in the offices of Mercy Health REACH Services — Springfield, 30 W. McCreight Ave. A free $10 gas card will be offered to participants for each session while supplies last. The classes include:

March 7: Session 1 is an introduction to the program and participants. The group will discuss the reality of smoking, obstacles to quitting, medication, and the value of journaling.

March 14: Session 2 includes a discussion about addiction, brain chemistry, the consequences of tobacco use, toxins, triggers, coping skills and participants’ personal plan to quit.

March 21: Session 3 includes a discussion on how to identify and deal with triggers, remove temptations, change negative habits, develop new skills, and manage anxiety.

March 28: Session 4 marks participants’ quit date and includes discussion around the signs and symptoms of recovery and healing, the physical benefits of quitting over time and putting together a quit kit.

April 4: Session 5 includes discussion on nutrition, healthy eating, exercise, relapse prevention and participants’ first tobacco-free week.

April 11: Session 6 concludes the program and includes conversations on how to stay quit and maintain your gains. Participants will also discuss the tobacco industry and receive their completion certificates.

ExploreEscalation of war has local military families uncertain

The instructor also suggests for each attendee to sign up for the Ohio Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for additional support while quitting, and Mercy Health can also help with scheduling lung cancer screenings for eligible participants.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

In Other News
1
See the top Springfield home beautification award winners named
2
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Roosevelt Middle School students pledge to unplug electronics

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top