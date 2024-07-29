BreakingNews
Learn how to become a reading tutor at Springfield workshop

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., will host its July tutor workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

There are two adults, 15 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

Over 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the Warder Literacy Center for help, who trains volunteers to tutor them.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617. STAFF REPORT

