Learn how to become a reading tutor at Springfield workshop

Over 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the Warder Literacy Center for help, who trains volunteers to tutor them.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617. STAFF REPORT

