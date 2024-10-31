Krissy Brown named Springfield Arts Council executive director

Her long climb started on the stage when she was a Wittenberg University theater major who found out about the SAC and found herself cast in a production of “Hairspray” in 2012. She’d soon start an internship there and later as an administrative assistant, crediting Rowe for the opportunity.

“I felt very lucky to know Tim and have his support. I don’t know how many times I went to his office to ask questions and he trusted me and believed in everything I did and I just continued to grow,” said Brown.

Rowe said he knew they had someone in Brown who could eventually lead the organization. Having experience in all those areas only helped.

“She’s got the background and the training and knows how to program and it can work out better when you have that in one person,” he said.

Knowing she wanted to do something in the theater arts, Brown covered her bases by taking several minors at Wittenberg and thought she could end up teaching. She would as her duties would include helping oversee the then-new Youth Arts Ambassadors (YAA) program.

That program for Clark County middle and high school students expanded quickly and now performs several shows and does workshops each year and has gained national recognition at the annual iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta.

Brown has directed a majority of the YAA shows and has also continued to perform in SAC and community productions.

While she’ll stay involved with YAA, education and logistics coordinator Donovan Geer will take over the main duties. He’ll also oversee BrightLight, a new education program launching this fall.

“I’m excited for new ideas and priorities and our new staff members,” said Brown.

She doesn’t plan many changes and will focus on what works and explore what could work.

“I want to understand what our community wants or will buy, what fits in the Summer Arts Festival or what will fill the Clark State Performing Arts Center and want to connect with other community organizations,” she said.

Brown is fortunate to work with husband Kevin, SAC’s development and operations director, and just had her second child recently. She appreciates the supportive, family-friendly environment the organization fosters and wants to see her kids grow up to appreciate the arts such as former executive director J. Chris Moore’s did.

“We want to remind people how amazing this organization is and we’re going to fill needs in the community,” she said.

For more information on the SAC, its shows and programs, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.