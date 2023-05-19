Kings Island’s sold-out Coasterstock includes hundreds of roller coaster enthusiasts

The event brings roller coaster enthusiasts to the park from around the U.S. and Canada, said Don Helbig on behalf of Kings Island. The primary draw for those who attend Coasterstock at Kings Island is the opportunity to ride top-ranked roller coasters.

Those who attend the sold-out event are riding Orion, which reaches up to 91 miles per hour, and The Beast, among other rides. They also are enjoying nighttime rides, Helbig said.