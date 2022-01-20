Indiana & Ohio Railway to receive 500K grant to improve Tremont City siding

The current turnouts for this siding have manual switches that have to be thrown by hand, the announcement said, forcing trains to completely stop for conductors to get out and walk to the switch, which can take up to 30 minutes each time a switch needs to be operated and then put back to its original position.

Meanwhile, the ORDC said, northbound trains often have to wait for the southbound train to complete this process, which blocks railroad crossings on Upper Valley Pike and St. Paris Pike.

The project would replace the manual switches with new remote control switch machines.