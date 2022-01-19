Area college surpasses $100M in fundraising campaign

The private, Christian university has secured commitments totaling $101.1 million in its latest fundraising effort, titled “One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville.” The push is the largest fundraising campaign in the university’s 135-year history.

“The One Thousand Days Transformed campaign will enable Cedarville to equip students for career success and lifelong impact for the Gospel,” said University president Dr. Thomas White. “We are grateful for the support this campaign has already received from the many donors who embrace what we are doing at Cedarville. We give thanks to God for the privilege of stewarding the resources He has so graciously provided through this campaign.”