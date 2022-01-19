Area college surpasses $100M in fundraising campaign

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has surpassed $100 million of its $125 million fundraising goal to expand its campus in Greene County.
The private, Christian university has secured commitments totaling $101.1 million in its latest fundraising effort, titled “One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville.” The push is the largest fundraising campaign in the university’s 135-year history.
“The One Thousand Days Transformed campaign will enable Cedarville to equip students for career success and lifelong impact for the Gospel,” said University president Dr. Thomas White. “We are grateful for the support this campaign has already received from the many donors who embrace what we are doing at Cedarville. We give thanks to God for the privilege of stewarding the resources He has so graciously provided through this campaign.”
Of the $125 million goal, $92.5 million will be used for university facilities, including the construction of the $38 million Lorne D. Sharnberg Business Center, which will house the university’s school of business. The money would also construct a welcome center and academic facility, and a women’s residence hall, though with inflation continuing to rise, the university projecting higher-than-expected costs on its construction projects.
“The financial support of so many people and organizations toward the Transformed campaign has been overwhelming and encouraging. This tells me that Cedarville is being consistent with its mission and is poised to continue seeing God’s blessings through this campaign,” said Dr. Will Smallwood, vice president for advancement. “Our world needs more Cedarville grads serving their churches and communities with gospel intentionality. Therefore, we remain mindful of our responsibility to be wise stewards of every gift God is providing us.”
The university is currently expanding its Callan Athletic Center, which will house the developing physician assistant program and a new Master of Athletic Training program. Construction on the Scharnberg Business Center, located between the Stevens Student Center and Dixon Ministry Center near Cedar Lake, is tentatively scheduled to begin this fall, or as soon as funding is finalized.
Of the rest, $15 million would go towards scholarships, $10 million for improving student life, including scholarships for domestic and international mission trips, and $7.5 million for planned gifts.
The announcement comes after a late-year fundraising push. In the final months of 2021, Cedarville received a $2 million commitment from an anonymous donor, a $1 million contribution from The Schiewetz Foundation in Dayton and more than $700,000 during the annual Giving Tuesday in November. Since the campaign launched in October, more than 2,500 members of the Cedarville community have supported the campaign through 37,094 financial gifts, some as high as $12 million.
About the Author