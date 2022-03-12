Attorney General rejects petition for anti-vaccine mandate bill a fourth time

The petition can be edited and submitted again.

The proposed statute, called the “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act,” would ban any person, public official or employee, state agency, political subdivision, school, child day care center, nursing home, residential care facility, health care provider, insurer, institution or employer from requiring or requesting someone get a vaccine, except for those vaccines already required by Ohio law like mumps, tetanus and rubella.

It would also broadly ban denying service to someone based on vaccination status.

Finally, if any individual believes that one of the above people or groups are violating the statute, the bill would allow the individual to sue them, and if they win receive court costs, attorney’s fees and “any civil penalty that the court considers appropriate.”

The proposal shares the name of a very similar bill introduced last year, which drew the ire of business groups and health and hospital groups, and later stalled.