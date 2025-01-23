Ice fishing in Springfield? Yes, it has been ‘that cold’

Drew Scanlan braves the below zero wind chill as he tries the ice fishing on Hosterman Lake at George Rogers Clark Park Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. With several days at below freezing temperatures, Scanlan said the ice is about five inches thick. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Drew Scanlan braves the below zero wind chill as he tries the ice fishing on Hosterman Lake at George Rogers Clark Park Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. With several days at below freezing temperatures, Scanlan said the ice is about five inches thick. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
Jan 23, 2025
X

Thankfully we just passed the coldest part of winter in the Springfield-Dayton area, when the average daily high and low temperature are 36 and 21 degrees.

But for the past three weeks (Jan. 3-23), we had more days reaching zero or colder (4) than days when we got to 36 degrees or above (3).

That has meant plenty of ice buildup on local ponds and lakes for those who like to fish.

Drew Scanlan was out on the ice on Hosterman Lake at George Rogers Clark Park on Tuesday, where he said the ice was about five inches thick.

Two ice fishermen stand on several inches of ice covering C.J. Brown Reservoir Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 at Buck Creek State Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Multiple people were trying their luck with ice fishing at C.J Brown Reservoir earlier this week too.

Temperatures are expected to warm up next week, with sunshine and highs reaching the upper 30s on multiple days starting Monday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reminds people that no ice is totally safe, and encourages people with questions about ice fishing to call 1-800-WILDLIFE (800-945-3543).

Jeremy Child braves the below zero wind chill as he stands over his fishing hole in the ice at C.J. Brown Reservoir Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
Amazon anticipation replaces mall mania ... sometimes even at the right...
2
Steampunk is theme of upcoming Springfield Symphony Orchestra...
3
One dead in Bethel Twp. crash Friday
4
Youth musicians to join Springfield Symphony for hip hopera show
5
After COVID experience, most schools take snow days off, decline remote...