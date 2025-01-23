Ice fishing in Springfield? Yes, it has been ‘that cold’

That has meant plenty of ice buildup on local ponds and lakes for those who like to fish.

Drew Scanlan was out on the ice on Hosterman Lake at George Rogers Clark Park on Tuesday, where he said the ice was about five inches thick.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Multiple people were trying their luck with ice fishing at C.J Brown Reservoir earlier this week too.

Temperatures are expected to warm up next week, with sunshine and highs reaching the upper 30s on multiple days starting Monday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reminds people that no ice is totally safe, and encourages people with questions about ice fishing to call 1-800-WILDLIFE (800-945-3543).