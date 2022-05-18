Power restored after crash into transformer leaves hundreds in dark

Power has been restored to all but a few Ohio Edison power customers in Clark County after a vehicle crashing into a transformer caused a brief outage affecting 852 customers in the Springfield area Tuesday night.
According to the Springfield Police Division, the outage occurred when a woman had a medical issue and crashed into the transformer near the Goodwill store at 1961 N. Bechtle Ave. at around 8:30 p.m.
A FirstEnergy spokesman said that the company was able to switch the power sources for the surrounding area and isolate the damaged transformer, saying some of their investments to make a smarter power grid paid off tonight.
Power was restored at 10:12 p.m., he said.
