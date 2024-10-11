Homeless service providers work on plan to address looming Springfield problem

OIC Executive Director Mike Calabrese said the group recently met and finalized a plan, which has been sent to the city for review. Pam Shay, director of Federal Programs with the Springfield City School District, was finalizing the plan, Calabrese said.

Logan Cobbs, director of community development for the city of Springfield, said at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting that the city attended these meetings to gain a “comprehensive understanding of the challenges on the ground.”

”Our commitment to supporting one of the most vulnerable populations among us is unwavering,” Cobbs told commissioners. “In recent weeks, we have actively engaged in small group discussions and attended meetings with direct service providers, collaborating closely with our safety services to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced on the ground.”

Cobbs said the immediate priority is to identify short-term solutions as winter months approach, but there must also be a “forward-thinking approach,” which includes prioritizing the development of affordable housing, expanding access to mental health and substance abuse services and increasing the number of landlords who accept Housing Choice vouchers.

In August, homeless shelter the Executive Inn closed its doors after the Springfield City Commission voted not to re-up its contract with nonprofit Homefull, which had been managing the facility. That leaves local nonprofit Sheltered Inc. as the only shelter option for many individuals and families, as some have expressed concerns about capacity to house the homeless population.

Calabrese said OIC has requested an extension of Ohio Department of Development funding through December 2025. It has been funding Sheltered Inc. for several months, with expectations being to fund it through October on a per-head, per-family basis.

“We’re more than worried about the status of our homeless shelter if these funds are not extended.”

Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett told the News-Sun that it is disappointing there is not already a long-term homelessness plan and that the need for one has been discussed for years. She said City Manager Bryan Heck asked Cobbs to be part of the direct service providers meetings, and that they are finishing up an immediate plan to present to the city and the county. Tackett herself is not involved, which she said is to ensure she can vote on any proposals.

In the end, the goal is to come up with a sustainable plan that involves all stakeholders, Tackett said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Cobbs said next week her department, along with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and Springfield Police Division, will conduct a census count of the population experiencing homelessness, with invitations having been extended to the Nehemiah Foundation, Sheltered Inc. and the Clark County Combined Health District, “to ensure that we have a comprehensive assessment.”

Aaron Roy, flourishing neighborhoods initiative director at the Nehemiah Foundation, told the News-Sun that he has identified 308 unique individuals as experiencing homelessness in his quarterly reporting, which entails direct contact with these individuals to assist in accessing shelter or other resources like food, hygiene kits and clothing. He said other direct service providers estimated there could be double that number experiencing homelessness.

Cobbs said her team and service providers have “developed a multifaceted approach that considers the diverse needs of community individuals currently on the waitlist, those living in encampments, those living in their vehicles and those who choose to remain outdoors this winter.”

When temperatures drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the Nehemiah Foundation opens a warming shelter. Cobbs said many churches have said they would provide assistance as well if they receive a proposal.