Highway Patrol to conduct OVI checkpoint in Clark County this evening

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that it will conduct an OVI Checkpoint in Clark County this evening.
The OSHP said that the checkpoint is intended to deter and intercept impaired drivers and is funded by federal grants.
The exact location of the checkpoint will be announced this morning.
State law requires law enforcement to announce the time and location of OVI checkpoints ahead of time.
In the announcement, the OSHP said that based on provisional data there were 637 OVI-related fatal crashes, ending in the deaths of 685 people.
