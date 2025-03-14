Heavy smoke, flames reported in New Carlisle house fire

Firefighters responded to a large house fire in New Carlisle Friday morning.
Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the roof of a two-story house in the 500 block of Milton Carlisle Road.
It’s not clear if anyone was inside when the fire started.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
