Heavy police presence reported on Springfield’s west side; street blocked
Heavy police presence reported on Springfield’s west side; street blocked

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Updated 1 hour ago

A part of West Columbia Street was blocked off Friday afternoon as several Springfield Police Division vehicles were seen surrounding a house.

Police responded to the 900 block of West Columbia Street on Friday, casting a light on the door of a home in the 900 block, near a local carwash.

Traffic is being redirected to Main Street. Motorists should avoid the area, police said.

SWAT vehicles arrived on the scene about 5:15 p.m.

An announcement broadcast instructed people inside to come out with their hands up.

One person came out of the residence with hands up, walked toward the SWAT vehicle and was taken into custody shortly after that.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

