Haitian Community Alliance, NDL radio promoting reading at Saturday event

It “aims to foster unity between the Haitian and American communities through literature, storytelling and connection” with Haitian author Alexandre Telfort and the launch of the first issue of Alliance Magazine, according to a statement from the groups.

The event will offer Haitian cuisine, cultural and literary presentations by local Haitian youth, a panel discussion on “how literature fosters multicultural understanding and community connection,” the launch of HCA’s monthly magazine that will showcase Haitian businesses, community stories and positive actions; and Telfort’s book signing for “Conscience of an Immigrant.”

The event aims to “foster multicultural exchange in Springfield,” and promote reading and literacy in both the Haitian and non-Haitian communities.