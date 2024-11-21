Haitian Community Alliance, NDL radio promoting reading at Saturday event

Jacob Payen, of the Haitian Community Alliance, talks about the groups purpose and bringing the community together Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

17 minutes ago
The Haitian Community Alliance and New Diaspora Live will hold a “reading for unity” event to celebrate Haitian culture and literature Saturday.

The event, at COhatch The Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is titled Reading for Unity: Strengthening Communities Through Books.

It “aims to foster unity between the Haitian and American communities through literature, storytelling and connection” with Haitian author Alexandre Telfort and the launch of the first issue of Alliance Magazine, according to a statement from the groups.

The event will offer Haitian cuisine, cultural and literary presentations by local Haitian youth, a panel discussion on “how literature fosters multicultural understanding and community connection,” the launch of HCA’s monthly magazine that will showcase Haitian businesses, community stories and positive actions; and Telfort’s book signing for “Conscience of an Immigrant.”

The event aims to “foster multicultural exchange in Springfield,” and promote reading and literacy in both the Haitian and non-Haitian communities.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.