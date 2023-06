Firefighters responded to a house fire about 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Moorefield Twp.

The house is in the 5200 block of Stoneridge Road.

Firefighters had extinguished most of the fire by 11:45 a.m.

One resident was at the house at the time of the fire but was not injured.

The damage appeared mostly contained to an interior section of the house, in a bedroom area.