Greenon names homecoming court

The Greenon High School Homecoming Court has been named.

Members of the court are: Gordon Yu, Michael Lipscomb, Eli Howard, Porter Brown, Jimmy Gill, Ian Edwards, Griffin Turner, Luke Bodey and Neo Zeunen; Erin Tighe, Tara Feehan, Lily Patrick, Kara Hartley, Sydney Hartley, Allison Hundley, Ava Sonney and Kiley Thompson-Boone.

The homecoming parade and bonfire will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, starting at Enon Primary to Greenon K-12 campus via Enon-Xenia Road. The bonfire will be held after the parade.

The football game will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, with the Knights versus Catholic Central.

The homecoming dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the high school. The theme is “Once Upon a Homecoming.”