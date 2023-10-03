Greenon names homecoming court

News
By
29 minutes ago
X

The Greenon High School Homecoming Court has been named.

Members of the court are: Gordon Yu, Michael Lipscomb, Eli Howard, Porter Brown, Jimmy Gill, Ian Edwards, Griffin Turner, Luke Bodey and Neo Zeunen; Erin Tighe, Tara Feehan, Lily Patrick, Kara Hartley, Sydney Hartley, Allison Hundley, Ava Sonney and Kiley Thompson-Boone.

The homecoming parade and bonfire will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, starting at Enon Primary to Greenon K-12 campus via Enon-Xenia Road. The bonfire will be held after the parade.

The football game will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, with the Knights versus Catholic Central.

The homecoming dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the high school. The theme is “Once Upon a Homecoming.”

In Other News
1
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
TODAY: Springfield Sheetz to offer prizes at grand opening
5
Budget worries loom as college loans finally come due again 3 1/2 years...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top