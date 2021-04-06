Greene County to hold town hall tonight about proposed giant solar project

Explore Greene County to hold town hall about giant solar project proposed

There are about 25 Ohio solar projects pending or in the pre-application phase with the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB), which is the body that approves these large energy projects. These projects are in various stages of development across the state. About 10 projects have been approved and a few are currently in construction.

The OPSB holds a public hearing and then a more formal hearing on all proposed projects. Applicants must notify neighbors in the surrounding area they intend to apply and hold an informational meeting.

A local government can intervene during the preapplication stage. Once the application is complete, the OPSB conducts an investigation of the project which includes site visits. The whole process takes about nine months to a year.

Miami Twp. trustees on Feb. 1 passed a resolution stating they plan to intervene in the Ohio Power Siting Board process for the Greene County project. Greene County commissioners have discussed getting outside legal counsel to help them intervene in the process.

Vesper has also asked commissioners to consider a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program, where an up front payment would be made instead of paying regular taxes on the development. Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said he will recommend that commissioners not accept the PILOT program.

Some preapplication paperwork was recently filed for the Kingwood Solar project with the state and public information meetings were held on Mar. 30.

For those who aren’t able to attend the meeting tonight, commissioners will consider questions submitted via email at lmock@co.greene.oh.us.