Getting a stimulus check? Tell us how you plan to spend it.

Some residents may see another round of federal relief money hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend as part of a third round of federal stimulus payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that authorizes the payments of $1,400 for each eligible person plus $1,400 for each dependent.
As with the first and second round of payments, the checks will be reduced or eliminated for people with an income above a certain amount.
However, for those who are eligible the latest round of stimulus payments will add to payments of $1,200 distributed last year and $600 per person earlier this year.
Recent studies show that many Ohioans used some of those economic impact payments to go towards paying off debt or to add to their savings.
As many are waiting for a third round of stimulus payments, the Springfield News-Sun wants to know what you plan to spend that money on.
In addition, the News-Sun wants to know how these stimulus payments have helped you and your family as well as what more can be done.
Please take the time to fill out the survey below. Answers will be used in our ongoing coverage of the economic impact and recovery related to the coronavirus pandemic.