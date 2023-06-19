X

Fulton Elementary student gets honorary Springfield police experience

News
By
9 minutes ago

A local elementary student was recently provided with a Springfield Police Division experience.

Officer Amanda Jackson and Officer Adam Schaefer, two School Resources Officers for the Springfield City School District, “answered the call of duty” to provide Fulton Elementary School student Jonathan Beale with an honorary “SPD Police Officer” experience last week.

“Jonathan has expressed his desire to be a police officer to all who know him,” said Cherie Moore, director of communications for the Springfield City School District. “Through his relationships with our SROs and his school nurse, they were able to set this up — something he will not soon forget.”

Explore‘A total loss.’ Morning fire heavily damages Bethel Twp. home

A school nurse also surprised Jonathan with his own police officer uniform.

“Anytime one of our students shows enthusiasm at a young age to pursue a career path, the district does their best to team with community partners to further that enthusiasm through education and hands-on experiences,” Moore said.

Jonathan also had the opportunity to meet Gov. Mike DeWine during his visit to the school in April.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
‘A total loss.’ Morning fire heavily damages Bethel Twp. home
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Summer Arts Festival enters second week: Info on every show
5
Best of Springfield: Nominate here in Springfield’s reader’s choice...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top