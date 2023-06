A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged portions of a one-story home in Bethel Twp.

The fire burned at a home on the 11500 block of Gerlaugh Road in the Park Layne area. Most of the damage was contained to the back of the house and a garage.

Bethel Twp. firefighters were assisted at the scene by the New Carlisle and Fairborn fire departments.

No one is believed to have been injured, and the News-Sun was unable to confirm the cause of the blaze with fire officials.