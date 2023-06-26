Former Springfield fire chief to serve in community relations at Mercy Health

Former Springfield Fire Rescue Division Chief Brian Miller began serving as the director of community relations for Mercy Health - Springfield on Monday.

In his role, Miller will focus on emergency services and cardiac and stroke care, overseeing Mercy Health’s EMS Outreach program, Community Paramedicine program and Event Medicine teams, according to a press release.

“Brian brings with him a wealth of experience in the region, and we’re excited to see how that teamed with his passion for service will benefit our ministry and the communities we serve,” Frank Farkash, executive director of emergency and ambulatory services, said in the release.

Miller served with the fire department for more than 31 years, retiring in May. Jacob King now leads the division.

As fire chief, Miller managed an $18 million budget, authored more than $1 million in grants and developed community partnerships, according to the release. The construction of four new fire stations began when he was chief.

Miller is a community mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio, a board member for the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties and vice president and board member for Leadership Clark County.

Miller ad his wife, Kelly, have three adult children and two grandchildren. His family also serves the community in roles from teaching to emergency nursing, according to the release.