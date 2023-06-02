BreakingNews
Firefighters battle Springfield trucking company blaze
X

Firefighters battle Springfield trucking company blaze

News
32 minutes ago

Firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning at a Springfield trucking company on West Leffel Lane.

The fire is at the U.S. Xpress trucking facility at 825 W. Leffel Lane, and smoke could be seen for at least a mile around 6 a.m.

The fire seemed mainly contained to the garage area at the back of the facility, according to our photographer at the scene. Employees were standing in a nearby parking lot.

>> Bethel Twp.’s Jacob King selected as next Springfield fire chief

Springfield Fire Rescue Division firefighters responded, as did Box 27, which provides support for firefighters at scenes.

This is a developing story.

In Other News
1
Champaign County adds new twists to Sounds of Summer concert series
2
What’s happening this weekend: First Friday, blood drives, workshop and...
3
These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Bethel Twp.’s Jacob King selected as next Springfield fire chief
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top