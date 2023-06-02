Firefighters battle Springfield trucking company blaze

Firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning at a Springfield trucking company on West Leffel Lane.
The fire is at the U.S. Xpress trucking facility at 825 W. Leffel Lane, and smoke could be seen for at least a mile around 6 a.m.
The fire seemed mainly contained to the garage area at the back of the facility, according to our photographer at the scene. Employees were standing in a nearby parking lot.
Springfield Fire Rescue Division firefighters responded, as did Box 27, which provides support for firefighters at scenes.
This is a developing story.
