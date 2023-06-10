Fire destroys Springfield home, no one injured

A house was destroyed by fire in Springfield on Friday afternoon in an incident without injuries.
Crews were sent to the 20 block of East Mulberry Street on reports of a house fire, according to a Facebook post by the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.
Heavy fire was coming from the windows and covered the house’s second floor and attic space, the post said.
Attempts to put out the fire inside were hampered by damage to the stairs, so crews had to move out of the house.
The home will be demolished, officials said.
No one was injured.
Several pets were also rescued from the building, according to the post.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
