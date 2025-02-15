Filmed version of original locally-produced musical ‘Acts’ to be shown in Springfield

Anyone who didn’t see it then, wants to relive it or discover “Acts” can see it on the big screen with a filmed version of the stage musical at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave. Tickets cost $5 and seating is general admission.

Written over the course of several years, Carey was attracted to biblical stories and music and found that as the right combination. He was taken by the idea of the apostles as regular people with hopes, fears, self-doubts and so on and saw this could portray them as other than just statues on pedestals.

“It was a story of second chances and it resonated and connected with people,” Carey said of the reaction.

For posterity, it was decided to use four cameras to capture the 2.5-hour production. Carey thought it would be a good idea on multiple levels.

“We were excited about how it turned out and just thought of showing it to the cast and production crew. But so many others wanted to see it we decided to show it on the big screen and are excited to have that chance,” Carey said.

The story of “Acts” may last beyond the date. Carey has sent out Blu-ray discs of the filmed performance to organizations that make Christian movies to gauge interest in potentially taking it to a different level.

“We’re hoping it will be produced again. Community theater was a great place to start with great local talent and there’s a lot of room left for the story if the right professionals get ahold of it,” he said.

Carey has a few ideas but nothing solid on any future musical projects. He said doing “Acts” was eye-opening and he learned how much it takes to stage a musical along with the countless hours to produce it, which is why he’s glad “Acts” is experiencing life beyond the stage.

“We’re excited it’s still being shared,” he said.

Those who can’t attend the showing may be able to see “Acts” on a streaming platform beginning in about 30 days. For more information on the show or how to catch it streaming, go to www.actsmusical.com for updates.