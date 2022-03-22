Excellence in Teaching: 4 local educators honored, recognized with awards

“I am continually inspired by my colleagues and coworkers who dedicate themselves to their students and who put so much of themselves into making their classrooms and our schools safe, motivating places for students. I have learned so much from so many other teachers, and I appreciate the mentorship that education provides,” Herring said. “Receiving this award is such a tremendous honor, especially being nominated by a teacher-mentor and former students.”

Leis has been teaching middle school for 15 years. She teaches seventh grade English at Clark-Shawnee Local Schools in Springfield. She graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Wittenberg University and earned her master’s degree in Literary and Textual Analysis at Bowling Green State University.

After she learned of her nomination, Leis’ first move was to look up past recipients, but that isn’t want caught her attention.

“Here’s what captured my attention: I have worked with nine recipients of this award. I have worked for two recipients of this award. I have been taught by six recipients of this award. I have been parented by two recipients of this award. It’s remarkable, really, the time and dedication that others have put into my education. My job now, then, is to place that work and time and love into educating others,” she said.

Patterson has been teaching for 29 years. She teaches first grade at Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, where she has been for the last 21 years. She received her master’s degree in Special Education from Wright State University.

“I work with so many amazing people, and the fact that my principal considered me to nominate was joyous. This award has put a new bounce in my step the last three months. Teaching has been hard over the years, and the last two have been especially challenging... Thank you Rotary of Springfield for this award and how it has renewed my energy for doing what I love,” Patterson said.

Williams has been teaching for eight years. He started as a social studies teacher at Kenton Right High School, and has spent the last five years teaching eighth-grade history at the Global Impact STEM Academy. He received his undergraduate degree and master’s degree in ministry from Cedarville University.

“The older I get the more grateful I am for the teachers who built into my life,” he said. “I am grateful for the education I received at South Vienna and Northeastern High School as well as Cedarville University. It was God’s sovereign grace to put them in my life,” he added.