Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

The fundraiser will offer both online silent and in-person live auction items. The online silent auction bidding is open through Saturday. To bid, visit StrongRoots2022.givesmart.com. Proceeds from the auction will provide scholarships to qualified students.

The auction will include many items including Florida vacations; Big Green Egg; Private Sushi Rolling Class with Chef Clayton Horrighs of Speakeasy Ramen; BOSCA leather front envelope attaché case; home & yard spring spruce up; Command the Canon! at the New Boston Fair; intimate evening at the Frank Lloyd Wright Westcott House; exquisite handcrafted wood bench by artisan and Ridgewood faculty Paul Sauter; handcrafted OSU quilt; Wittenberg University Observatory out-of-this world experience; Downtown Springfield Tour includes The Market Bar; Columbus Blue Jackets’ tickets; Almond Cow Milk Maker; handcrafted wood luxury longboard; dining experiences; parties and gatherings; art; theatre tickets; Mother’s Day gifts; Father’s Day gifts; and more.

The fundraiser also includes a raffle offering a Sony PlayStation 5 Console; $300 Seasons Kitchen gift card; and a $200 Amazon gift card. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at the auction website, from Ridgewood students, or at the school located at 2420 St. Paris Pike.

Right to Life Speech Contest

The Annual Right to Life Speech Contest will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library’s main branch.

Food Truck Rallies

Champion City Food Truck Rallies will return to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St. in Springfield, at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The rallies, entering their fourth year in Springfield, will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the third Saturday of each month through October.

Explore Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent

The first rally will feature Lilia’s Outside Café, Griddles & Cheese, Cruisin Cuisine, Cray Cray Cajun, Poppy’s SmokeHouse, Tortilla, Flat Bread Impressions, Thai 1 On, and Cabin Fever Confections.

For more information, visit “ChampionCityFTR” on Facebook.

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

South Charleston Church Talk

The First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston is celebrating its bicentennial this year. Sue Mattinson, trustee of the Heritage Commission, will present an informative talk at 2 p.m. on Sunday describing the growth of the village and the Church throughout the lifetime of Edward Edwards. This free presentation, one of many events celebrating the church’s Bicentennial, will be held at the Church, 15 N. Chillicothe St., with refreshments to follow.

Springfield Church Drive-Thru Dinner

Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. in Springfield, will host a free drive-thru community dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.