Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend:
Tecumseh Musical
Tickets for Tecumseh Local School District’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Musical are on sale. The musical will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Pflaumer Auditorium, 9830 W. National Road in New Carlisle. Tickets can be purchased online at showtix4u.com/event-details/59009. The cost is $10 per seat. If you are handicap or need wheelchair access, email theaterths1@gmail.com to reserve.
Ridgewood School Fundraiser
Ridgewood School will hold its 42nd annual Hearts & Hands fundraiser auction on Saturday in the Cole-Carpentieri Commons at the school with John Federer as its auctioneer. This year’s theme is “Strong Roots - Grow Bright Futures” and celebrates the depth of its academic excellence and effect since the school began in 1919.
The fundraiser will offer both online silent and in-person live auction items. The online silent auction bidding is open through Saturday. To bid, visit StrongRoots2022.givesmart.com. Proceeds from the auction will provide scholarships to qualified students.
The auction will include many items including Florida vacations; Big Green Egg; Private Sushi Rolling Class with Chef Clayton Horrighs of Speakeasy Ramen; BOSCA leather front envelope attaché case; home & yard spring spruce up; Command the Canon! at the New Boston Fair; intimate evening at the Frank Lloyd Wright Westcott House; exquisite handcrafted wood bench by artisan and Ridgewood faculty Paul Sauter; handcrafted OSU quilt; Wittenberg University Observatory out-of-this world experience; Downtown Springfield Tour includes The Market Bar; Columbus Blue Jackets’ tickets; Almond Cow Milk Maker; handcrafted wood luxury longboard; dining experiences; parties and gatherings; art; theatre tickets; Mother’s Day gifts; Father’s Day gifts; and more.
The fundraiser also includes a raffle offering a Sony PlayStation 5 Console; $300 Seasons Kitchen gift card; and a $200 Amazon gift card. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at the auction website, from Ridgewood students, or at the school located at 2420 St. Paris Pike.
Right to Life Speech Contest
The Annual Right to Life Speech Contest will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library’s main branch.
Food Truck Rallies
Champion City Food Truck Rallies will return to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St. in Springfield, at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The rallies, entering their fourth year in Springfield, will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the third Saturday of each month through October.
The first rally will feature Lilia’s Outside Café, Griddles & Cheese, Cruisin Cuisine, Cray Cray Cajun, Poppy’s SmokeHouse, Tortilla, Flat Bread Impressions, Thai 1 On, and Cabin Fever Confections.
For more information, visit “ChampionCityFTR” on Facebook.
Graham Food Pantry
Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
South Charleston Church Talk
The First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston is celebrating its bicentennial this year. Sue Mattinson, trustee of the Heritage Commission, will present an informative talk at 2 p.m. on Sunday describing the growth of the village and the Church throughout the lifetime of Edward Edwards. This free presentation, one of many events celebrating the church’s Bicentennial, will be held at the Church, 15 N. Chillicothe St., with refreshments to follow.
Springfield Church Drive-Thru Dinner
Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. in Springfield, will host a free drive-thru community dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
