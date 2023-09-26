Equality Springfield plans 1980s themed adult prom

Group says event will welcome, celebrate LGBTQ community.

News
By Ava Agoranos – Staff Writer
35 minutes ago
X

The 1980s are coming back with Equality Springfield’s first adult prom on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Springfield from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The prom will have hot appetizers, prom photos with a photographer and a cash bar. General admission tickets are $45, and VIP tickets are $65, which include two drink vouchers (wine and beer only.)

“Our goal was to create an event for anyone who didn’t get to have the prom they wanted. So often non-conforming people are on the outside looking in during adolescence. This is a chance to build memories in a space that you belong,” said Kyle Scott, event chairman, from Equality Springfield’s Facebook page.

ExploreSpringfield schools teach English to parents in new program

Equality Springfield was formed in 2010 by citizens wanting to create a space focusing on welcoming and celebrating the LGBTQ community. It’s a volunteer-driven organization that works to diversify and enrich civic life in Springfield.

The group also organized this year’s Pride events in June.

This prom will give non-conforming people the opportunity to make the memories that they couldn’t in high school, said Scott, who noted high school proms could be restricting for many because of dress codes and rules about same-sex dates.

“Our goal behind it as a queer organization is to have the prom they always wanted,” said Scott. “It’s open to everyone and anyone in the community who wants to have a fun time.”

ExplorePHOTOS: Crowd Turns Out For Stars of The Sandlot Movie

They hope for it to be an annual event with rotating themes to keep it lively.

“We’re already seeing really good ticket sales,” with there still being three weeks until the event, said Scott, who is also the board vice president.

The event is for those 18 and older, and tickets can be bought through Equality Springfield’s website, or using this link, https://donorbox.org/events/487922.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Fair chance event, garden class and more
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
44 new Springfield condos part of tax deal to spark development
5
Springfield schools teach English to parents in new program

About the Author

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top