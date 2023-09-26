Equality Springfield plans 1980s themed adult prom

The 1980s are coming back with Equality Springfield’s first adult prom on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Springfield from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The prom will have hot appetizers, prom photos with a photographer and a cash bar. General admission tickets are $45, and VIP tickets are $65, which include two drink vouchers (wine and beer only.)

“Our goal was to create an event for anyone who didn’t get to have the prom they wanted. So often non-conforming people are on the outside looking in during adolescence. This is a chance to build memories in a space that you belong,” said Kyle Scott, event chairman, from Equality Springfield’s Facebook page.

Equality Springfield was formed in 2010 by citizens wanting to create a space focusing on welcoming and celebrating the LGBTQ community. It’s a volunteer-driven organization that works to diversify and enrich civic life in Springfield.

The group also organized this year’s Pride events in June.

This prom will give non-conforming people the opportunity to make the memories that they couldn’t in high school, said Scott, who noted high school proms could be restricting for many because of dress codes and rules about same-sex dates.

“Our goal behind it as a queer organization is to have the prom they always wanted,” said Scott. “It’s open to everyone and anyone in the community who wants to have a fun time.”

They hope for it to be an annual event with rotating themes to keep it lively.

“We’re already seeing really good ticket sales,” with there still being three weeks until the event, said Scott, who is also the board vice president.