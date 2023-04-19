Enon, Mad River Twp. move ahead with sports complex plans

On April 4 more community input was sought. Basically, they wanted to know if they were going in the right direction.

Representatives of Enon’s baseball, softball and soccer leagues, plus others, were on hand to offer their opinions and suggestions.

It is hoped that the soccer tournaments once held at Indian Valley could be held again, since it was a major fundraiser and brought people into the community. Officials asked how many fields the sports organizations needed and the exact measurements of the fields. Both soccer and baseball have smaller fields for the littlest players.

The amount of parking is being carefully considered to not cause problems in town when there is a tournament.

Since Enon Softball currently uses the old Enon Elementary softball fields, which are school property, the officials are aware that softball fields may someday be needed in the sports complex also. Ball fields that adapt to baseball and softball will be included.

Because of the high cost of sod, organizers will use it only when required. They hope to use village and township equipment to do as much of the layout as possible.

Other proposed uses, including disc golf and a walking trail, could be incorporated in the southernmost sections. Because this area has potential flooding, ponds are proposed and these ponds could be stocked. There was also a discussion on controlling the geese.

A fenced dog play area had been suggested, but soccer officials said their insurance would be adversely affected by a dog park in close proximity. While some residents like dog parks, others avoid them because of pests that might be acquired in a dog park. No decisions have been made on this subject and more research, including consultations with veterinarians and insurance companies, will be required.

A walking trail will hopefully wind between fields but a specific path has not been selected yet. The current eight-acre playground will continue to be maintained.

Other items such as a splash area or even an archery range in a far corner have also been suggested.

For the time being, it is hoped that the major fields will be the first to be laid out and will be in use well before the park is completed. Two areas on the far south end are being set aside as future possible well sites. No chemicals will be used in these areas.

Over the next months as the design continues to evolve, officials will be seeking grants to help pay for this facility. They will also be seeking community, business, club and corporate sponsorships that will keep the cost down for the rest of us.

Community members who haven’t had a chance to comment are encouraged to let the trustees or council know if there is something else to be considered.