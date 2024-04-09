Empty Bowls Champaign County to offer soup crawl Thursday

“We thought this would be a different way of doing things to change the format in Champaign County. The restaurants are excited to participate,” said Jennifer Brunner, Second Harvest development director.

The Farmer’s Daughter will serve broccoli cheddar soup. From there, the other locations include Abuela’s Kitchen, 23 Monument Square, to serve Venezuelan soup; In Good Taste Market, 12 Monument Square, where Café Paradiso will serve its tomato soup; and Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., McCauley entrance where they will serve white chicken lasagna soup.

Each stop will offer participants disposable container cups for their soups and can be visited in any order after starting at The Farmer’s Daughter.

The bowls were created by Springfield High School students, who have contributed to the local Empty Bowls fundraisers for a decade.

Funds raised will go toward fighting food insecurity, and a portion will go to relief efforts in Logan County to those affected by recent tornadoes. As a result, there will be no Empty Bowls fundraiser in Logan County this year.

HOW TO GO

What: Empty Bowls Champaign County

Where: The Farmer’s Daughter restaurant, 904 Miami St., Urbana

When: Thursday, April 11, 5-8 p.m.

Admission: $20 donation; $10 for ages 12-under

More info: www.facebook.com/2ndHarvestOH/