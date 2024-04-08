Springfield’s 178th Wing gets new commander

The 178th Wing includes Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group missions that involve close coordination with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Last month an MQ-9 “Reaper” intelligence drone touched down at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, marking the first time the 178th Wing has housed the aircraft, and a first for supporting the aircraft out of Springfield’s airport.

Braskett joined the 160th Air Refueling Group in 1986 as a crew chief on the Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron on the KC-135E. He has a bachelor’s degree in military science from Capital University, a master’s of military art and science, and he graduated the Academy of Military Science in 1995, according to a release.

Braskett attended undergraduate pilot training at the Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, before receiving KC-135R flight training at Altus AFB, Oklahoma. He then returned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Ohio.

The new commander took part in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Provide Comfort, Joint Endeavor, Joint Guard, Joint Forge, Allied Force, Noble Eagle, Northern and Southern Watch Iraqi Freedom and Ensuring Freedom. Braskett is a command pilot with more than 4,000 hours in T-3, T-37, T-38 and KC 135R/T aircraft.

Kazmaier took up command after serving as the wing’s vice commander, previously serving as a pilot instructor and evaluator, flight commander, chief of standards and evaluation, chief of safety, inspector general, director of operations, squadron commander and operations group commander.