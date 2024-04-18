EF0 tornado confirmed in Champaign County

An EF1 tornado was also confirmed in Delaware County. Maximum winds were estimated to reach around 90 mph, according to the NWS.

The final assessments for both tornadoes are pending.

EF0 torndaoes can result in minor damage and have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF1 tornadoes can cause moderate damage and have winds of 86 to 110 mph.

The NWS issued multiple weather alerts, including a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warnings, as strong storms made their way through Ohio Wednesdsay afternoon. A tornado warning was issued for eaast central Champaign County just before 4:30 p.m.