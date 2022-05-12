springfield-news-sun logo
Crash that injured 2 girls and killed their dog remains under investigation

The Ohio state patrol is investigating where two juveniles and a dog were struck by a vehicle on Crabill Road in Green Township Clark County Tuesday night.

By
A crash that left two girls seriously injured and a dog dead remains under investigation Wednesday.

The two girls, age 11 and 14, both of Green Twp., and their dog were struck by an SUV at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night on Crabill Road near Pitchin Road in Green Twp., Clark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

Both girls were flown by a CareFlight medical helicopter to a local hospital, and the dog died. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A white Jeep Cherokee, driven by Jessie Pierson, 40, of Springfield, was traveling north on Crabill Road when it hit the girls and the dog, according to Sgt. Purpura.

Pierson was not injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan May said Tuesday night that it’s unclear whether the Jeep went off the road prior to the strike or if the children were in the road, but the state patrol’s crash reconstruction team was investigating.

May also said they did not know whether speed was a factor but said the stretch of road is straight and it was still light outside when the crash occurred.

No charges have been filed at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

