More than 300 customers are without power this evening after a report of a car crash in Clark County

Part of Mahar Road in South Vienna is blocked following the report of the multi-vehicle crash.

There are no word on injuries.

Ohio Edison reported 331 customers without power on its website, as of 6:21 p.m.

We are working to learn more information about the crash from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and will update this story.